Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 17,657 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 160,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,363,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,818. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,524.02. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $1,405,767. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

