Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 326 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,280,000 after buying an additional 115,687 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,074,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.