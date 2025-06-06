Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 515 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,265,000 after buying an additional 432,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,168,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,382,000 after acquiring an additional 200,284 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,988,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Essent Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,370,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,049,000 after purchasing an additional 221,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Essent Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 700,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,199,031.54. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,467. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of ESNT opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

