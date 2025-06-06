Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 933 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,684,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after buying an additional 350,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,753,000 after buying an additional 460,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,234,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,986,000 after acquiring an additional 151,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

