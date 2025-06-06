Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $170,000 Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 4,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 766,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Skeena Resources stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

