Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 357.78%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

