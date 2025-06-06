Putney Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000. Amazon.com makes up about 6.2% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

