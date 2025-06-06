Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Rayonier by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Rayonier by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

RYN stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

