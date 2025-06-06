Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Relx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Trading Down 1.1%

RELX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

