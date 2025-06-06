RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.6%

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $242.85 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $300.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

About RenaissanceRe



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

