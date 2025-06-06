RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after buying an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RxSight by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after acquiring an additional 413,737 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in RxSight by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 381,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RxSight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 657,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXST. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $14.92 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $606.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

