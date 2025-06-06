Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Safehold were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.25 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

About Safehold

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.