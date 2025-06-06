Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 178.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Savara alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 365,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Savara by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 927,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of SVRA opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.44. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVRA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

About Savara

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.