Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 621 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

