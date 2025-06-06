SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 156.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,843. This represents a 45.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,003,708 shares in the company, valued at $600,778,072.24. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.