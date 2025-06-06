Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sempra by 8.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,695,000 after buying an additional 278,183 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,880,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sempra by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 328,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Argus cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.81 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,500. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,619 shares of company stock valued at $602,221. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

