Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Increases By 19.4%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CVRx stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.30. CVRx has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $59,764.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,230.30. This represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 78,666 shares of company stock valued at $411,031 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVRx by 10,520.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 622,370 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,229,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
