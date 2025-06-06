Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 427.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,097 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,800,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Sony Group by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 97,130 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

