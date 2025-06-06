Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,060 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 402,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

