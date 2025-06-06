Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $136.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

