Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $416,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $80.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

