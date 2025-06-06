Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 12,451 Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Neurogene were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after buying an additional 449,337 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,350,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,319,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after buying an additional 355,416 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,295,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 770,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 674,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 218,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGNE shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurogene from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $102,974.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,794 shares in the company, valued at $315,029.10. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,246.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,490.42. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NGNE opened at $22.92 on Friday. Neurogene Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $326.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

