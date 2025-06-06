Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,151,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 300,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 292,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.30 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $863.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

