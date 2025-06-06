Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 225,606 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,606 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded Vivid Seats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.99 million. Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivid Seats news, General Counsel Emily T. Epstein sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $28,807.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,876.06. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,138 shares of company stock valued at $33,201. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

