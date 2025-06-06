Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 65,257 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,257 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

