Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 334,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

