Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 335,889 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 214,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

