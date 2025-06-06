Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7,752.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

