Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 201,696 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 0.1%

Textron stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.