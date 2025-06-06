The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 21,915.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,312 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Garden Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $101,958,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Middleby by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $147.14 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 249,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.59 per share, with a total value of $37,298,621.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,088,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 640,968 shares of company stock worth $93,495,270 in the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

