Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 336,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,098. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $538.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -0.10.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

