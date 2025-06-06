Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 841,765 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 549,504 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $80.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

