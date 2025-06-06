TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 591.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,291,000 after acquiring an additional 443,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,457,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 353,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

