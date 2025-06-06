Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 109,100 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 901.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paysign were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paysign alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paysign by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Paysign by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paysign by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paysign by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paysign in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Paysign

In related news, Director Daniel R. Henry purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,316. This trade represents a 24.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $757,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,768,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,547,675.86. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paysign Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Paysign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Paysign Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.