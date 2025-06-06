Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 252.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 138,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock worth $208,739 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

