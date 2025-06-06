Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of HON opened at $226.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.13 and its 200-day moving average is $216.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

