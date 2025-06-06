Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $333,000 Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.17. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David R. Little purchased 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 610,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,134,119. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,818 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXPE. Stephens lifted their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

