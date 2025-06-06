Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $341,000 Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 677.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $2.55 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $574.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

