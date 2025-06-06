Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $345,000 Investment in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

GRAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other Grail news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,396,219.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,976,098.60. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 94,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $3,190,607.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,925,894.11. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,694. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $39.49 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

