Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 131,478 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 251.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

ADPT opened at $9.87 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,064.50. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $402,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,947.10. This trade represents a 43.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $1,008,029. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

