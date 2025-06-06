Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 168,736 Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,736 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLN. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VLN opened at $2.18 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valens Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.48 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

