Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 18,647 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ON24 were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65,322 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 394,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ON24 by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 40,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $227,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,051,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,488,426.85. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 16,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $92,889.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 369,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,492.56. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 503,070 shares of company stock worth $2,794,918 and sold 180,982 shares worth $982,793. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.55 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.66.

ON24 declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

