Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,989 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 235,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,482.36. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $231,660.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,415.88. This trade represents a 31.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $242.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

