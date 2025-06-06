Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SNEX opened at $83.50 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.53.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,243,496.25. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $626,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,838,977.16. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,082 shares of company stock worth $11,021,613. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

