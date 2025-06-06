Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,244 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intapp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $785,267.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,720. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,207 shares of company stock valued at $14,076,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Intapp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

