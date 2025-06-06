UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 133,188 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 860,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,188 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,255.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marqeta Trading Up 2.2%
MQ stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MQ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
