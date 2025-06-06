UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 18,900 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.91 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $526,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,352.80. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

