UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 6,454 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $92.14 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.67. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.60 million.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

