UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.97. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.