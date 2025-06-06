UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $679.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,326,593.88. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,790. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

